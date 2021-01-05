Utah man pleads guilty in Yellowstone dig seeking treasure

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Utah man has pleaded guilty after authorities said he was caught digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in search of hidden treasure. Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Rodrick Dow Craythorn of Syracuse, Utah, entered the plea Monday. Craythorn could face up to 12 years in prison and $270,000 in fines when sentenced. An attorney for Craythorn didn’t immediately return a phone message Tuesday seeking comment. Craythorn was seeking a treasure chest hidden by art and antiquities dealer Forrest Fenn. Prosecutors say Craythorn caused more than $1,000 in damage by digging in Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in late 2019 and early 2020. A Michigan man found the treasure in June.