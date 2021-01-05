U.S. Attorney in Eastern Virginia announces resignation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The leader of one of the nation’s most prominent U.S. Attorney’s offices is moving on. G. Zachary Terwilliger served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia for the last 2 1/2 years and announced his resignation Tuesday. He’s joining the law firm of Vinson and Elkins in Washington. It’s not unusual for U.S. attorneys to submit resignations when a new president takes office. During his tenure, prosecutors in Alexandria obtained convictions in significant espionage cases, and obtained indictments against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and two accused members of the Islamic State group known as the Beatles.