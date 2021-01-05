Two Rockford groups join to form new organization geared at long-term, regional economic success

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a new partnership two years in the making meant to improve the local economy, and on Tuesday, it became official.

After a tough year for local businesses, a new partnership offers hope for the future.

"We think the business community could, and should, play a very pivotal role in ensuring we have economic vitality for all in the region," Jeff Hultman, the CEO of Illinois Bank and Trust and the co-chair of a new group, The Greater Rockford Growth Partnership, explains.

Two long-standing pillars in Rockford are uniting, the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC). The plan is to better align the region for economic success in the form of the new group.

"It will provide overlying leadership, strategy — for any of the partner organizations," Hultman says.

It's important to note that, while the partnership joins the two Rockford groups, they're not going anywhere. But their roles are now redefined to fit under the umbrella of the new partnership.

The Chamber will continue its focus on existing businesses, while the RAEDC focuses on new opportunities. But both groups, and municipalities that join, which Hultman says is the hope, will be under the new banner.

"Things like marketing, HR, finance — it allows us to really bring those together in a bigger, different way to support all the partner organizations," Hultman says, explaining the new group's approach to business.

That type of efficiency is how Hultman says you create positive results. And Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara agrees.

"When we have our business community engaged, when we have our business community speaking with one voice, they're incredibly powerful," Mayor McNamara says.

And though this new group was the plan all along, the timing of the partnership comes as businesses begin to look to rebound from the pandemic.

"I think this is the perfect timing for them to be unifying in a solid message," Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli says. "Eventually, life is going to get back to normal. I think it's absolutely timely."

Hultman calls it a cutting-edge, forward-thinking approach geared to help a regional economy that's taken a hit since the start of the pandemic.

Hultman says there's a national trend right now of people moving to tertiary cities, like Rockford. He says that puts our region in a great position for budding entrepreneurs.