Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 73, DeForest 68
Big Foot 67, Jefferson 46
Burlington 69, Waterford 60
Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39
Edgerton 70, Evansville 52
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58, Valley Christian 46
Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45
Greenfield 57, Shorewood 52
Mineral Point 55, Boscobel 34
Mosinee 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 99, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65
North Fond du Lac 83, Stockbridge 71
Pewaukee 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 35
Phillips 75, Crandon 24
Sheboygan Falls 77, Waupun 53
Wauwatosa East 73, Brookfield Central 60
Webster 52, New Auburn 41
Westfield Area 58, Baraboo 49
Westosha Central 82, Elkhorn Area 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Athens 63, Prentice 51
Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa East 35
Burlington 69, Waterford 60
Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 50
Cedarburg 70, Nicolet 67
Crandon 73, Elcho 28
Kettle Moraine 71, Mukwonago 43
Kewaskum 71, Campbellsport 22
Mosinee 77, Nekoosa 24
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Beaver Dam 68
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 40
Pewaukee 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 24
Potosi/Cassville 63, Boscobel 23
Rio 67, Cambria-Friesland 45
Saint Thomas More 65, Shoreland Lutheran 48
Sauk Prairie 57, Fort Atkinson 38
Three Lakes 75, Florence 28
Watertown 58, Stevens Point 36
Waukesha North 68, Brookfield Academy 50
Waupaca 53, Oconto Falls 51
Winter 50, Lake Holcombe 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/