Stephenson County receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — Frontline workers in Stephenson County have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to the Stephenson County Health Department, the county recently received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department says with the assistance of FHN, Walgreens and CVS, they've begun administering workers in the 1A phase, which includes hospital staff, healthcare workers and long-term care facilities.

The county says they hope the vaccine is available to the general public by the Spring.

The health department will use the Illinois Department of Public Health's registration site once it launches.