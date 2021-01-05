Stateline children receive letters back from Santa Claus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Children might not have sat Santa's lap this year but Saint Nicholas found a way for kids to safely ask for wishes and create memories just in time for Christmas.

'Twas a letter, written with care, dropped into a special red mail box addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

"My son was so excited," said Rockford parent Nickee Aldana. "He was immediately inquiring about all the things, 'I wonder when he is going to get it and I wonder if he is going to write back.'"

Letters near and far traveled from Rockford all the way to the North Pole. Good little boys and girls waited patiently for Christmas day to see if Santa would grant their wishes. But in the mean time, many children got a letter back.

"It was just, it made it something else to do when we can't do a whole lot this season anyway. Just to make it extra magical," said Aldana.

For her two children, Magdelena and Luchito Aldana, the letters were especially magical.

"'I am happy you wrote to me this year. Spreading the magic and joy of Christmas to the good boys and girls is the the most wonderful job. I love it. Keep being sweet. Merry Christmas, Santa,'" said Magdelena when reading her letter from Santa.

Grant, Will and May Nyberg couldn't wait for Santa and his reindeer to arrive.

"'I think you are wishing for more paper so you can keep drawing your wonderful pictures,'" said Stillman Valley parent Marissa Nyberg when reading her son Will's letter to him.

"'Thank you for helping with your little sister, that has helped get you on the nice list,'" said Grant when reading his letter from Santa.

"Mostly, they were excited that they were on the nice list and they were a little surprised that their sister made it too. That was good news," said father Matt Nyberg.

While traditions were different in 2020 one thing remained the same, families kept creating memories that will last a lifetime.

"This was a really special alternative to celebrate," said Marissa.

"I really liked that. I really appreciated that and so we are grateful," said Nickee.

More than 400 letters were turned into the Stroll on State's Letters to Santa. Volunteers with Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and FurstStaffing helped Santa with the project.