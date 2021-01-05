State and local leaders say federal relief package comes up short for municipalities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — State senators on both sides of the aisle believe the federal relief package isn't coming to the rescue of cities.

"Why they gave so much money to foreign aid but nothing to municipalities," says Republican Senator Dave Syverson. "I couldn't be more disappointed with both parties with a political package that was done. That won't have nearly the impact it could on our economy."

"Unfortunately it did not help local and state governments," says Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman. "That will force local governments to lay off people. To cause more problems which will further recession."

Meanwhile Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says while the package provides critical relief for things like unemployment, small businesses, and rental assistance, he says many of those programs are facilitated by local municipalities. He explains this means extra work, without support for extra staff.

"Every program the city has we've helped two to four times more people. Guess what, we haven't tripled our staff numbers and so we're paying overtime to some staff to get the money out because we know how important it is but we also have to pay our staff and if we're not getting any relief it's distressing."

McNamara adds federal and state governments aren't held to the same constraints local governments are when it comes time to balance their budgets.

"At the local level, we by law every year must pass a balanced budget, no matter how difficult it is. I don't want to make anyone fearful, but obviously you cannot do more work and have a lot less revenue for an extended period of time before it creates a lot of pain."