Several foggy morning’s ahead in spite of dry, slightly warmer weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The recent snowfall has not only created a winter scene of late. It's also put abundant moisture into the atmosphere, which is going to lead to multiple bouts of fog.

Foggy mornings ahead:

Areas of patchy fog and clouds stay stubbornly in place in the Stateline, especially early Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Visibility Tuesday morning wasn't nearly as low as what we saw Monday, with most areas seeing between two and five miles of visibility. Patchy dense fog cannot be ruled out, though it isn't going to be widespread.

Several foggy mornings could be ahead with abundant low-level moisture.

Another round of fog is possible as early as Tuesday evening. This could be in the form of dense freezing fog, allowing for the development of patchy slick spots by early Wednesday.

This stubborn pattern is so hard to break because of snowpack constantly giving moisture to the surrounding environment. Until we get most of the moisture out of the snow, foggy morning's will likely continue.

Mild weather settles in:

Despite a passing cold front early Tuesday, warmer weather is on the docket for the Stateline. Highs Tuesday climb into the lower 30s, which is near average. As midweek approaches, high temperatures manage to climb into the mid-and-upper-30s.

While above average temperatures are favored this week, sunshine is likely to be a bit more hard to find. The best day of seeing more widespread peeks of sunshine occur on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies likely the rest of the week.

Despite cloud cover, the week looks to remain pretty dry. A few snow flurries could fly overnight Wednesday into Thursday with a passing system well to the south.