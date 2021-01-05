San Francisco DA under fire after pedestrians killed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chesa Boudin took office as district attorney in San Francisco a year ago as part of a politically progressive wave of prosecutors committed to seeking restorative justice over mass incarceration. But now the former deputy public defender is under fire for the deaths of two pedestrians on New Year’s Eve who were run down in an intersection by a 45-year-old parolee. The San Francisco police union says a plea agreement for a robbery set Troy McAlister free on parole in April and that Boudin’s office failed to prosecute his multiple arrests since then. McAlister pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges Tuesday. The deaths have fueled criticism in a city plagued by rampant drug dealing and a surge in break-ins.