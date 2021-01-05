Roscoe church helps a Rockton food pantry stay full after the holiday season

ROCKTON (WREX) — The Roscoe Methodist Church is making sure the shelves at the Old Stone Food Pantry are staying full with its 12 Days of Giving.

For 12 days, the church is donating a specific type of food to the church.

The staff at the pantry say this event couldn't have come at a better time. That's because it says donations to the pantry tend to drop off after the Christmas and Thanksgiving season.

"There is a lot of giving between Thanksgiving and Christmas. And then the giving drops off. And we just thought this would be a really good time for the pantry to stock up. And maybe we provided a couple of months for them," said Pastor Paul Meyers of Roscoe United Methodist Church.

The 12 days of giving will end on the 6th but the church will continue to support the pantry.

The pantry is open to the community on Thursday from 9:15-11:15. If you are interested, you do need a referral for it. You can get a referral from your church, school, or the village.

The pantry says it also receives donations from several other sources like the Roscoe VFW, Rockton American Legion 332 and Rockton Grade school PTO.