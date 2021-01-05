Rockford creates bidding adjustment to help give local contracts to local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new ordinance hopes to help give contracts to local businesses for city work; the order passed at Monday night's Rockford City Council meeting.



Council members say it creates an automatic downward adjustment for local businesses bidding on public works and construction projects.



So, if a local business wants to participate, it opts into the adjustment when placing its bid. A 5% and no more than $20,000 adjustment will then be applied to its bid.



The hope is that adjustment could help a local business beat out a non-local bidder for a project.



Mayor Tom McNamara says the new ordinance allows the city to make bidding fair while giving local vendors the best chance to get the work.