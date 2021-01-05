Rock River Valley Blood Center takes part in National Blue Blood Drive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People can honor law enforcement by donating blood.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is taking part in the National Blue Blood Drive. The drive is in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which is on Jan. 9. RRVBC Chief Operating Officer Heidi Ognibene says by giving blood to the community, the blood center shows appreciation for all that local law enforcement does.

"Our local law enforcement does so much for our community," said Ognibene. "They give all the time. They give their time, they give their lives, they give a lot to us. And it's just a way for us to show that we appreciate them and we're going to give to our community in honor of them."

The blood drive continues until Jan. 9.