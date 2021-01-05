RAEDC and Rockford Chamber unify, announce new organization

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two long-time Rockford organizations have officially announced the name of their new, unified organization.

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce and the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) have worked to unify their organizations under the same roof with a common voice for business in the region.

The new organization's name is The Greater Rockford Growth Partnership.

Board members of both organizations joined forces to develop values and goals for the new “umbrella” partnership under which the RAEDC and Chamber will retain their individual organizational status.



The Greater Rockford Growth Partnership will align the organizations toward the goal of making the Rockford region the number one mid-sized market in the nation for a strong workforce, innovative companies, business start-ups and leadership development.

In working together under one partnership organization, the RAEDC and Rockford Chamber will retain their separate boards and individual focus.

The Chamber will support existing businesses through leadership, education, networking, advocacy and community pride, while the RAEDC will focus on growing businesses in the region through attraction, retention, expansion, innovation and promotion to external markets.

As a new organization, The Greater Rockford Growth Partnership will work with the RAEDC and Rockford Chamber to ensure strategies, goals and decisions work best for both organizations and for the region as a whole.

The organization will make sure both large and small businesses benefit and will actively coordinate with other regional groups and the public sector to support and grow businesses in Northern Illinois.

Under the plan, the Rockford Chamber and RAEDC will formally establish the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership as a 501c6 non-profit and begin the initial implementation steps in the first quarter of 2021, progressing throughout the year so that everything is in place and operational for 2022.

“Our consultant, Ernst & Young, tells us what we began doing two years ago has quickly become national best practice, and we are on the leading edge of that,” said Committee Co-Chair, Jeff Hultman. “Our research and evaluation looked at ten models for unification of Chambers and Economic Development organizations nationwide. In studying those, the state of the Rockford region, and where we want to go as a community moving forward, we know now is the time to unify to ensure our community’s success.”

RAEDC and the Rockford Chamber first started exploring unification in May of 2019 before announcing unification last July.