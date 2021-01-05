Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Court documents show that a Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA. Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, arrested Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine. Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing Monday that Brandenburg believed the vaccine was unsafe. Health experts say there is no truth to claims that the vaccines can genetically modify humans. Detectives say in court documents that Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist.