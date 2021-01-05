Portugal leads drive for EU consensus on migration policy

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has started consultations with other European Union countries to find common ground for a new policy on migration. The issue has caused humanitarian crises and deep political divisions in the bloc over how to respond. Portugal is working on a concept of “flexible, mandatory solidarity” between countries, according to a statement Tuesday from Portugal’s Home Affairs Minister. Defining what that concept entails is Portugal’s goal for a meeting of EU justice and home affairs ministers on Jan. 28. Portugal holds the EU’s rotating presidency for the first half of this year. Finding consensus for a common EU policy on migration has eluded the bloc for years.