Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Rime ice beautifies the Stateline

New
8:34 am Top Stories
Rime Ice 7 - Belivdere Park
Samantha Strobel
A photo of rime ice at Belvidere Park on Jan 4. 2021
Rime Ice 6
Stacey Kleindl
A photo of rime ice at Krape Park in Freeport on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 1
Rodel Rudio
A photo of rime ice at Olson Lake on Jan. 4, 2021.
Rime Ice 8 - Machesney Park
Emmanuel Harris
A photo of rime ice in Machesney Park on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 9
Eileen Considine
A photo of rime ice taken at Castle Park in Oregon on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 10
Eileen Considine
A photo of rime ice taken at Castle Park in Oregon on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 12
Richard Bodee
A photo of rime ice in Rockford on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 2
Sophie Gaziano
A photo of rime ice in Rockford on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 3
Sophie Gaziano
A photo of rime ice in Rockford on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 4
Sharon Cole
A photo of rime ice in Rockford on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 5
Randy Davis
A photo of rime ice in rural Freeport on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 11
JimMichele Pearson
A photo of rime ice taken in Poplar Grove on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 13
Brenda Akins
A photo of rime ice taken on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 14
Barbara Jean
A photo of rime ice taken at Rock Cut State Park on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 15
Sheryl Johnson Drost
A photo of rime ice taken in Roscoe on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 16
Sheryl Johnson Drost
A photo of rime ice taken in Roscoe on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 17
Edgar De La Cerda
A photo of rime ice taken in Rockford on Jan. 4, 2021
Rime Ice 18
Edgar De La Cerda
A photo of rime ice taken in Rockford on Jan. 4, 2021

STATELINE (WREX) — Residents all across the Stateline woke up Monday, looked outside their window and saw something that looked like fuzzy ice.

That fuzzy ice is known as rime ice.

Rime ice occurs when supercooled water droplets freeze onto the surface of an object (branches, fence posts, etc.).

It forms during periods of freezing fog, which we've had recently.

So members of the new 13 Weather Authority Photo group on Facebook shared dozens and dozens of photos. Here's a look at some of the photos of rime ice across the Stateline.

If you want to join our new Facebook group and submit your own photo or view all the photos that didn't make our slideshow, click here.

Author Profile Photo

13 WREX Newsroom

More Stories

Skip to content