PHOTOS: Rime ice beautifies the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — Residents all across the Stateline woke up Monday, looked outside their window and saw something that looked like fuzzy ice.



That fuzzy ice is known as rime ice.



Rime ice occurs when supercooled water droplets freeze onto the surface of an object (branches, fence posts, etc.).



It forms during periods of freezing fog, which we've had recently.

So members of the new 13 Weather Authority Photo group on Facebook shared dozens and dozens of photos. Here's a look at some of the photos of rime ice across the Stateline.



If you want to join our new Facebook group and submit your own photo or view all the photos that didn't make our slideshow, click here.