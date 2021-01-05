Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered authorities to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the temple. The temple’s destruction happened Dec. 30 in Karak, a town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the structure after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple’s planned renovation.