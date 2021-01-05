NW Indiana mayor fires worker after New Year’s gunshots

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana mayor has fired a city worker after the man allegedly put others at risk by firing gunshots into the air to celebrate the New Year. Mayor Thomas McDermott said Monday in a social media posting that he fired a water department worker after a video surfaced on Facebook apparently showing the man firing two celebratory shots into the air on New Year’s Eve. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports celebratory gunfire long has been a concern in Hammond, where a 13-year-old boy was killed on July 4, 2017, when he was struck by a bullet falling from the sky.