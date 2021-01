ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new COVID-19 rapid testing site has opened up in downtown Rockford.

Oak Street Health has officially opened a COVID-19 drive-thru rapid testing site in downtown Rockford.

The site is located at the UW Sports Factory in the upper parking lot at 305 S. Madison St.

The testing site will operate Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Testing is available for any community member age 5 and over.