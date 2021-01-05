‘It brought me to tears’ Rockford woman, WWII survivor gifted memoir about her life from grandson

ROCKFORD (WREX) — What started as a research project for a World War II class many years ago at Rock Valley College, turned into a piece of family history for Calvin Miller and a gift his grandmother won't soon forget.

As a way to show his appreciation for the sacrifices she made, Miller wrote a memoir about his grandmother, Nina Miller Harbachuk, gifting it to her just in time for Christmas.

"There's nothing I could ever do to pay [my grandparents] back, I figured one of the best gifts I could give to my grandma was a memoir about herself."

Calvin said he was inspired to write this memoir by a project at Rock Valley College where his professor, Penelope Blake, assigned the class to write about someone who was directly impacted by WWII.

He later learned that his grandmother's survival of WWII was just the tip of the iceberg as he documented the stories she told him about her early life. Nina, now 85, grew up in a small Belarus village that was under Nazi occupation during World War II.

"It was not a happy life," she said. "I felt like I didn't have a childhood, I didn't have opportunity for schooling, we just were dragged from camp to camp.

Eventually, her family, caught in the middle of war between Russians and Nazis fled to Germany, working in a labor camp. While Nina imagined a glamorous America through Judy Garland films, she arrived in Georgia working on a farm in deplorable conditions.

"Life was miserable [in the United States] too. No electricity, no water," she said about the farm where her family worked. Nina said the land-owner wouldn't pay her family, instead saying the family must work for free while on visa.

In 1952, Nina moved to Rockford, where she's lived ever since, living on the city's southeast side and walking to work at Amerock in the old Ziock building, which is now an Embassy Suites hotel.

As a Belarussian immigrant to the United States, and eventually Rockford, it was a sense of sacrifice that Calvin wanted to capture in his grandmother's memoir.

[The memoir] isn't just about her. A lot of those people, Polish, Ukrainian, Belarussians, they all went through that and it's all of their story, in a way," he said. Nina made a deep connection with fellow immigrants in Rockford as she said many went through the same things as she did, escaping war, labor camps and clawing out of poverty.

"We ran into each other here in Rockford after those many years. It was a relief to be here and to see the people that you were in those camps with," she said. "It means everything to us...to be in this country."

Nina holds The Life of Nina Miller Harbachuk, a memoir about her life written by her grandson

Calvin, who was raised by his grandparents, said he wanted to pay his grandmother back for all the hard work she put in so he could have a good life, before and after he was raised.

"I knew I wanted to give her a gift that was real," he said "There's not enough money to buy back the time but this book will serve as something that will go on past her life, past my life because it's a part of our family now."

As for Nina's thoughts on the memoir, she said she read it in about a day and of course, was able to fact check her grandson's work.

"I thought I was going to explode from surprise and then when I started reading, how it good it is, he just wrote everything down that I was telling him and it brought me to tears. I was very happy and I'm so proud of him," she said.

Calvin said he hopes to write other memoirs for those who lived through WWII in Poland, Ukraine and Belarus.