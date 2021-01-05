Skip to Content

Intersection of Auburn Street and Avon Street closed for emergency repair

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If your morning commute is through Auburn Street and North Avon Street, you'll have to find another route.

Rockford officials say for the next three to five days Auburn street will be closed between North Avon street and Kilburn Avenue for an emergency water main repair.

This section of Auburn Street is closed to all traffic.

Officials add proper traffic controls and detours will be in place, but drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Maggie Polsean

