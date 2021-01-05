Illinois approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois is likely to surpass one million confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus this week.



On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,839 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. The state's total number of cases is now up to 991,719 cases.

Illinois health officials also reported 126 more deaths on Tuesday. 16,959 Illinoisans have lost their lives from the virus since the pandemic began last March.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,083 specimens for a total 13,617,454. As of last night, 3,905 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 800 patients were in the ICU and 457 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 29, 2020 – January 4, 2021 is 9.8%

In Region 1, the positivity rate increased for the fourth straight day and now sits at 10.5%.

Coronavirus Resources