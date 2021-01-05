How you can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in the stateline

(WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department released an online registration tool for the general public to eventually get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

But how can people who live outside Winnebago County sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine?

13 WREX reached out to local health departments in the area to learn about their vaccination plans for the general public.

Boone Co.

Boone Co. doesn't have a system for pre-registration but will use IDPH's online registration system once it's available. Training on the system starts this week, according to health officials.

Stephenson Co.

13 WREX reached out to Stephenson Co. about its vaccination plan and has not heard back.

Lee Co.

Lee Co. hasn't announced its plan for vaccination.

Ogle Co.

Ogle Co. is still vaccinating Phase 1a workers, but they plan to use IDPH's pre-registration system. The health department plans to announce when its ready to vaccinate the general public through social media and press releases.