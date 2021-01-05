Highland men’s basketball returns to the court

FREEPORT (WREX) — A new era begins at Highland Community College, as the basketball season tips off in a little more than two weeks.

"It's been a grind, it's hard for players to know, to practice in the fall without looking forward to a game," said Head Coach Luke Norman. "So they've done a great job doing that, they've been very flexible, our players have in terms of COVID-19 stuff."

Byron grad and 1,000 point scorer Tony Eddy plays for the Cougars, and is excited to join the program's rich history.

"It's awesome I've heard a lot of stories about how the the stands are packed with fans from the community," said Eddy. "I'm excited, for a community college that's rare so I'm excited to play in front of fans."

Head Coach Luke Norman is the son of Pete Norman who had a lot of success at the helm for the Cougars for almost two decades.

"I grew up in this gym, well the renovated gym I grew up in the other court, but I grew up in this gym man and had a lot of great memories here," said Luke. "So when this opportunity came up I was very grateful that I was able to get this job and come somewhere where I love that I grew up in where the community supports us a ton, so it's been great."

As a first-year coach, following his dad's path means a lot to Luke.

"It's pretty surreal to be honest with you, that first couple weeks I just kind of sat back and was like 'wow I'm taking over a program that I've loved my entire life and that my dad built'," said Luke. "Before he came here highland wasn't known for it's basketball program, now we're a nationally known program."

Nationally known, and carrying on the Norman tradition, just over two weeks from starting his career as the Cougars coach.