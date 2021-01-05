Gun dealers still trying to keep up with demand in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gun dealers say the spike in demand for guns and ammunition driven by the coronavirus pandemic has not subsided in Wisconsin. Dealers say they are still having trouble keeping their stores stocked ten months after the first COVID-19 cases started showing up in the state. At Superior Shooters Supply in Superior, Pat Kukull says panic buying has forced her to ration bullets to one box per person. Kukull says she’s had trouble obtaining pepper spray and air rifles. Kukull says demand has been solid every day.