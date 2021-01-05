Gas tank explosion in Kosovo injures 44, damages shops

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — An explosion involving a liquefied gas tank has injured 44 people in southern Kosovo. Police and health authorities said the explosion occurred Tuesday at a restaurant in the city of Ferizaj. Police said the blast involved a 10-liter gas tank and damaged the building, a nearby shop and parked vehicles. Local residents removed injured individuals from the building with help from firefighters and army troops. A doctor says eight of the injured were hospitalized in grave condition, and a police spokesman says two people have life-threatening injuries. It was unclear why so many people were at a restaurant when gatherings of more than five are prohibited in Kosovo due to the coronavirus pandemic.