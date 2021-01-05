Former head of China state asset firm sentenced to death

BEIJING (AP) — The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company has been sentenced to death for bribe taking in one of the harshest punishments for economic crimes in recent years. A court in Tianjin also found Lai Xiaomin guilty of lesser charges including corruption and bigamy. Life sentences and suspended death sentences commuted to life are frequently handed down in corruption cases, but death sentences without the chance of reprieve have become rare in recent years. In its ruling, the court cited the “especially enormous” size of the bribes Lai accepted, saying they exceeded $93 million in one instance.