Foggy weather remains stubbornly in place

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- It may take another day before foggy fully leaves the Stateline. In the mean time, take it slow and watch out for areas of ice tonight and Wednesday morning.

Dense fog returns:

Thick fog sets back up tonight and stays in place through 10 am Wednesday. Just like the past couple of nights, take it slow. The fog makes it very hard to see on the road at times. The extra moisture in the air may freeze to sidewalks and roads, creating icy spots. Take your time until the fog clears sometime after 10 am.

Dense fog advisories are in place until that point to highlight where the worst of the fog will be. Most of northern Illinois and parts of southern Wisconsin are under the advisory.

Why so foggy?:

We keep getting stuck in the fog thanks to the layer of snow on the ground and warm air overhead.

We are stuck under a 'temperature inversion'. These happen throughout the year, but can lead to a lot of fog in the winter. Since cold air sinks and warm air rises, cold air at the ground level can get trapped under a layer of warm air.

A layer of snow on the ground provides a little extra moisture to the air near it. With a temperature inversion in place, the moisture gets trapped with the cold air near the ground. The moisture keeps building until fog forms.

We can see this happen repeatedly during the winter, because of the usual chilly winter air. We have to wait until a wave of drier or warmer air sweeps in to get rid of the temperature inversion. Breezy winds can help mix the air up and keep the fog away as well.

Staying cloudy and quiet:

Later this week, the breeze picks up enough that fog shouldn't be a problem after Wednesday. Drier air from the north helps cut down on the moisture in the air and preventing fog as well.

Temperature inversions can keep cloudy weather around for long stretches. We'll see that this week. The weather remains mostly cloudy to overcast through Sunday. Eventually the inversion breaks down as the weather becomes more active in the jet stream. This should bring some sunshine back late this weekend or early next week.