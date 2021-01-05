Family Video to close all remaining locations

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Family Video will close all of its locations according to its parent company Highland Ventures, LTD.

According to the company all stores have begun their liquidation sales - selling movies, video games, CBD products, and store fixtures.

Officials state each location will officially close once all of their inventory is sold.

The chain has been struggling in the last few years and has tried to sustain itself by wiping past account fees, selling CBD oil, and launching the "Save the video store" campaign.

In the fall of last year the chain closed over 200 stores.



Company officials said they currently have over 250 remaining locations.