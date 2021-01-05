EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday’s congressional joint session to count electoral votes is taking on added importance this year. Republicans allied with President Donald Trump are trying to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. A group of Republicans in the House and Senate say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes that will almost certainly fail. The Republicans who plan to object are citing Trump’s baseless charges of widespread fraud in the election. A range of election officials, including former attorney general William Barr, have confirmed that widespread fraud did not occur. The congressional meeting is the final step in certifying Biden’s win.