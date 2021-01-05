Evers, Wisconsin health official defend vaccine rollout

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin’s top health official are defending the state’s rollout of coronavirus vaccine. They’re urging patience and vigilance amid criticism that the process is not as organized or fast as it could be. As of Monday, 266,675 doses of vaccine had been shipped to Wisconsin and 85,609 had been administered. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says that for now, demand for the vaccine will outstrip availability. Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling wants to know what’s delaying vaccinations. Darling says Evers is “on the verge of yet another disaster.”