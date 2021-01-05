Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 3:41 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly
changing and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing
temperatures could lead to slick pavement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&