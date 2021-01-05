COVID-19 positivity rate back over 11 percent in Winnebago County

COVID-19 positivity rate back over 11 percent in Winnebago CountyNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has increased again in Winnebago County and is now over 11%.
On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 138 new cases of the virus. The county has now confirmed 23,447 total cases since the pandemic started last March.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Winnebago County is now up to 11.2%, according to the health department. The last time Winnebago County was above 11% was on Dec. 14, when the county's positivity rate was at 11.2%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
From Dec. 23-Jan. 2, the positivity rate for the virus has increased from 9.5% to 11.2% in the county, according to the IDPH data.
