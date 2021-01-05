AP VoteCast: GOP voters in Georgia back Trump’s false claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — About three-quarters of voters who backed Republican candidates in Georgia’s Senate runoffs say President-elect Joe Biden was not legitimately elected in November. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters in Tuesday’s high-stakes Senate contests. The poll of voters measured how deeply President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud and misconduct have resonated with Republicans in the state. Despite the courts, state officials and the Justice Department finding no evidence of widespread voter fraud, roughly 9 in 10 of the Republicans’ backers say they lacked confidence that votes in November’s presidential contest were accurately counted.