American Red Cross to give away Super Bowl tickets to blood, platelet donor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Donating blood could get you tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

That's the opportunity the American Red Cross is giving donors during January. If you donate blood or platelets during that month, you will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. If you donate by Jan. 20, you will also be entered to win the Big Game at Home package. That includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

The American Red Cross has multiple blood donation opportunities in the Stateline during the month of January. Those opportunities are: