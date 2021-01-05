Altidore back on US national soccer team roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Jozy Altidore is back with the U.S. national team for the first time in 1 1/2 years. The 31-year-old Toronto forward is among 12 players invited to a training camp starting Jan. 9 in Bradenton, Florida, ahead of a contemplated exhibition against Serbia in late January at Orlando. At 115 international appearances, Altidore is the senior player on the roster ahead of Seattle forward Jordan Morris, second with 39. Altidore is a veteran of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He has 42 international goals and last played for the U.S. at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup