4 die as migrant boat reaches Spain’s Canary Islands

5:10 am National news from the Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in Spain say three men died in a boat carrying more than 40 migrants and another died upon reaching shore on Tenerife in the Canary Islands. A service spokeswoman says they are the first deaths of migrants arriving on the islands in 2021. The migrants, including one woman and 17 minors, were from sub-Saharan African countries. Spain’s Interior Ministry says 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020, up from some 3,000 the previous year. More than 500 died in the attempt.

Associated Press

