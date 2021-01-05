17th Circuit Court sets plans to resume jury trials

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — After being paused in the fall due to COVID-19, plans have been announced to resume jury trials in Winnebago and Boone counties.



On Tuesday, the 17th Judicial Circuit Court released the following plans for trials to resume as we approach the spring:

Grand jury: new panels will be sworn in at the beginning of February.

Criminal jury trials: will resume in March 2021.

Civil jury trials: will resume in May 2021.

"We were able to pause some of the Court's essential work to help mitigate the community spread of the virus, but we must make plans to bring back these vital functions," said Chief Judge Eugene Doherty. "When jurors are asked to report, they will see the extensive preparations undertaken with their safety in mind."

Those with cases in the courthouse should be aware that many proceedings have been moved to a virtual platform.

Litigants with questions about attending court remotely should go to https://tinyurl.com/virtualcourt17.