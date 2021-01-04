Weekend recap: COVID-19 positivity rate back at 10 percent in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 saw its seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 rise over the weekend.



On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate increased to 10% as of Dec. 31.



It's the first time the region has been at or above 10% since Dec. 14, when the region was at 10.4%.

Here's a look at the positivity rate in each county in Region 1 as of Dec. 31:

Boone: 16.8%

Carroll: 7.6%

DeKalb: 12.9%

Jo Daviess: 4.5%

Lee: 3.5%

Ogle: 11.8%

Stephenson: 9.7%

Whiteside: 12.1%

Winnebago: 10.2%

Illinois health officials will release the newest data on Monday afternoon.

