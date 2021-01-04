Weekend recap: COVID-19 positivity rate back at 10 percent in Region 1

Weekend recap: COVID-19 positivity rate back at 10 percent in Region 1New
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 saw its seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 rise over the weekend.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate increased to 10% as of Dec. 31.
It's the first time the region has been at or above 10% since Dec. 14, when the region was at 10.4%.
Here's a look at the positivity rate in each county in Region 1 as of Dec. 31:
- Boone: 16.8%
- Carroll: 7.6%
- DeKalb: 12.9%
- Jo Daviess: 4.5%
- Lee: 3.5%
- Ogle: 11.8%
- Stephenson: 9.7%
- Whiteside: 12.1%
- Winnebago: 10.2%
Illinois health officials will release the newest data on Monday afternoon.
