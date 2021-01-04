Washington braces for intense opening to a pivotal year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The first full week of the new year is shaping up to be one of the biggest of Joe Biden’s presidency. And he hasn’t even taken office yet. Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday may shape his administration. Congress on Wednesday will be tasked with certifying the presidential election’s results amid some Republicans saying they won’t accept them because of President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud. That same day, protesters championed by Trump have promised to flood Washington. Biden has largely shrugged off GOP promises to oppose Electoral College certification of his victory.