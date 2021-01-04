VanVleet goes for 35 but Raptors lose to Celtics

TAMPA, Fla. (WREX) — Fred VanVleet continues to put up strong numbers, but the Toronto Raptors are off to a slow start this season. The Rockford native scored 35 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, but the Raptors lost, 126-114, as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points for Boston.

VanVleet's 35 points were one off his career-high of 36, which he scored in the NBA's bubble last August. Monday's output comes after games of 25 and 27 points, and increases his season average to 21.8 points per game.

The Raptors start up a West Coast trip with a game against the Suns Wednesday.