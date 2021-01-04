Strawbridge scores 11 points as Alabama St. falls to Jackson St.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WREX) — Rockford Lutheran High School grad Kenny Strawbridge scored 11 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for Alabama State, but the Hornets fell to Jackson State, 60-44. The game aired nationally on ESPNU.

Strawbridge transferred to Alabama State this year, and this was just the Hornets' 2nd game of the season. Strawbridge got his first bucket of the night on a strong take to the basket in which he split two defenders, then took contact at the rim to finish through the foul. That was his only field goal of the game, with the rest of his points coming from the free throw line.