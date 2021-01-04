Slack kicks off 2021 with a global outage

Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year’s holiday. It’s the latest tech glitch to show how disruptive technical difficulties can be when millions of people are depending on just a few services to work and go to school from home during the pandemic. The company stopped releasing its daily user count after topping 12 million last year. Slack apologized Monday and asked users to check for updates at https://status.slack.com. The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern and service is disrupted the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere.