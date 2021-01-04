Skip to Content

SCAM WARNING: Belvidere Police say there may be credit card skimmers at local businesses

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere Police say they are investigating reports of credit card skimmers being placed at local businesses.

Card skimmers work by reading your credit card's information. Hackers then use that information to make purchases in your name. The skimmers are put at legitimate businesses so the consumer often has no idea they're at risk.

If you use a debit card, hackers can also get your pin number and drain your bank account.

If you have any information about these credit card skimmers, or if you want to report any credit card fraud, call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

Stay with 13 WREX on this story. Tonight at 10, we speak to one man who says he is a victim of this crime in Belvidere.

