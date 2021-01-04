RPS adaptive pause ends; students return to class

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday was a day many Rockford students, teachers and parents have been waiting for. Jan. 4 was the first day students returned to the classroom since before Thanksgiving break.

Rockford Public Schools went on an adaptive pause between Thanksgiving and winter break to keep COVID-19 infections low during the holiday seasons. During the adaptive pause, all students learned from home.

The end of winter break marked the end of the adaptive pause for Rockford schools, meaning families who chose in-person learning could send their students back to the classroom.

For Frogerg Elementary School Principal Kim Ward, this first day back brewed excitement just like the first day of school in September. Ward said she's happy to see school bustling again with the kind of energy only kids can bring.

"I'm just really proud of our parents, our teachers and of course our kids," Ward said. "It's hard on them too being back and forth at home and school, but they have really hung in there."