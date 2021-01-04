Rockford Public School students return to in-person and remote learning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's biggest school district returns to class after an adaptive pause and winter break.



Here is what you need to know if you have an RPS 205 student going back to school this morning:



Students across all grade levels currently assigned to in-person instruction will return in-person, those assigned to remote-only instruction will continue with remote learning.



The district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals to RPS 205 families remote learning between 3 - 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at these locations and select bus routes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Auburn High School, 5110 Auburn Street

Eisenhower Middle School, 3525 Spring Creek Road

Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway

Jefferson High School, 4145 Samuelson Road

RESA Middle School, 1800 Ogilby Road

Click here to sign up to receive meals.



Kindergarten enrollment and lotteries for special pre-k and kindergarten programs also open today.



Click here for more information on how to apply for the Montessori program, Two-Way Language Immersion program and STEAM program.