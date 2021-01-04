New Year’s Day shooting victim identified as Rockford man

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hermen Bowser, 52, of Rockford, died at a local hospital after he was shot near Brown Ave and Church St, according to the coroner.

On New Year's Day, two cars shot at each other for multiple blocks, according to police. When police arrived, they found Bowser with gunshot wounds outside of a crashed vehicle.

Bowser died from gunshot wounds, according to the prelimenary cause of death from the Winnebago County Coroner.

His death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.