Skip to Content

New Year’s Day shooting victim identified as Rockford man

New
1:28 pm Top StoriesCrime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hermen Bowser, 52, of Rockford, died at a local hospital after he was shot near Brown Ave and Church St, according to the coroner.

On New Year's Day, two cars shot at each other for multiple blocks, according to police. When police arrived, they found Bowser with gunshot wounds outside of a crashed vehicle.

Bowser died from gunshot wounds, according to the prelimenary cause of death from the Winnebago County Coroner.

His death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

Author Profile Photo

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

More Stories

Skip to content