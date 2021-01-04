Rockford City Council approves TIF funding for new downtown building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time since 1975, Rockford will see a brand new commercial building downtown.

Rockford City Council approved funding for the project with the only "no" vote in full council coming from Fifth Ward Alderman Venita Hervey. She voiced concerns over giving 100% TIF refunds to new developments rather than putting that funding source towards redeveloping existing building downtown.

BUSH Development will start building a six-story building at 227 Wyman Street. The finished product will include 85 apartments, a restaurant overlooking the river, and two commercial spaces.

BUSH will invest $22 million into the project while Rockford will provide a maximum of $4.5 million in tax increment financing (TIF) over the next ten years.

The city will also rent out 40 parking spaces to the developer to fill out parking for the residential units.

Rockford's Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen says construction will start this year. Construction is already underway near that lot for the Rockford Public Library's new building.