Rock House Kids Gets $5,000 grant from Club Blue

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thousands of dollars go to help children in Rockford.

Rock House Kids got a $5,000 grant from Club Blue. The Club Blue gran, worth $2,500, helps charitable organizations during the pandemic. An additional $2,500 was raised as part of Club Blue's Winter Gear and Boot Drive.

“We are so thankful for the many years of continuous support from Club Blue," said Rock House Kids Executive Director Deanna, “Dee,” Lacny in a press release. "They have blessed many children’s lives, and continue to bless their lives by providing the necessary funding to help Rockford’s inner-city youth. Thank you Club Blue for ensuring that these children are not forgotten about during the pandemic”.

Rock House Kids provides resources like food and programs for more than 250 children in Rockford.