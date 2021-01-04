Skip to Content

Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on 11th St. has died

Rockford police on scene of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on 11th St. on Dec. 30, 2020.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police say the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 11th St. last week has died.

Police say it happened in the 2800 block of 11th St. last Thursday night just before 6:30.

A man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a SUV, according to police. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police say.

In a press release sent out on Monday by police, they say the victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time and police did not say if the driver of the SUV was charged.

